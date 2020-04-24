Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 15,799 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 244.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.