Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 873 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

