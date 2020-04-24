Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,769 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Slack comprises 1.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $244,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,663,802 shares of company stock valued at $39,878,684 over the last three months.

NYSE:WORK opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

