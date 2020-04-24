Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 848.9% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

