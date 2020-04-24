Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

