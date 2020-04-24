Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

CINF stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

