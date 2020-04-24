Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 747.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,050 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 336.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RFI opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

