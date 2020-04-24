Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.