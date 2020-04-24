Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $775,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 146.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

