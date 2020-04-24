Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $210.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.