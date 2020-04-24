Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.81.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

