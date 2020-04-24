Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,622 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 308,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $121.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.