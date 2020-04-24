Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 167,400 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. ProShares Short High Yield makes up approximately 1.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.92% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $21.98 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.