Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

NYSE:BA opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.97. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.