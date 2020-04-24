Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,234 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

NYSE TDOC opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

