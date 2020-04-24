Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC opened at $79.51 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.