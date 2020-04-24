Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

