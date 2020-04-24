Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.12). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

