Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of COGNY opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Cogna Educacao has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

About Cogna Educacao

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

