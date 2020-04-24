Cormark Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.73. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.