Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $94.61 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,518 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,350. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

