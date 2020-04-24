DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

