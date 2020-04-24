Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,313.32

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,313.32 and traded as low as $593.43. Dart Group shares last traded at $612.00, with a volume of 611,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 688.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.32. The company has a market cap of $911.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.59.

In other news, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 20,000 shares of Dart Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($80,505.13).

About Dart Group (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

