Deutsche Wohnen SE Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Wohnen in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Wohnen’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWHHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

DWHHF stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.12. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.