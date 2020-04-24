Douglas Emmett, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 323,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 315,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

