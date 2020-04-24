Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.33

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.33 and traded as low as $30.20. Ekf Diagnostics shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 381,212 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.33. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 million and a P/E ratio of 38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Ekf Diagnostics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Ekf Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 1.25%.

About Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ekf Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekf Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.