Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $58.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

