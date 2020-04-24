Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $426.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.58 and a 200-day moving average of $333.69. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

