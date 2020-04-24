Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at Citigroup

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 295 ($3.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Essentra from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essentra to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 371 ($4.88).

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 275.11 ($3.62) on Friday. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 381.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64. The firm has a market cap of $726.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.97.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

