Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,253,548 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 248.8% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 593,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 423,589 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 156.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

