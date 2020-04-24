Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

