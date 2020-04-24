Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $185.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.