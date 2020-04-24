Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $185.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

