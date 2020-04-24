Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 354.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 369,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

