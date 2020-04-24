First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCBP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

