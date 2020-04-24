First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,478.18

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,478.18 and traded as low as $2,400.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $2,525.00, with a volume of 21,966 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $690.21 million and a P/E ratio of 50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,197.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,478.18.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

