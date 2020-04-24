First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,300,000 after acquiring an additional 855,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 623,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.