Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,612 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,864% compared to the typical daily volume of 133 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of FIVN opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $97.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

