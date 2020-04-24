Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,718,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.87. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Fluent’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 835.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,436 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.