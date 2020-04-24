FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Kilroy Realty Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

NYSE:KRC opened at $61.75 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

