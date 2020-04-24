FY2020 Earnings Forecast for National Australia Bank Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for National Australia Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Australia Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

