FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Issued By KeyCorp

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

