FY2020 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$809.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.63 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.79.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$6.03 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.31.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

