FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered by KeyCorp

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

NYSE BDN opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,689,000 after acquiring an additional 244,300 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

