FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.