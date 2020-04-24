FY2020 EPS Estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Boosted by B. Riley

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.56%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

