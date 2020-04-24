FY2020 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Reduced by G.Research

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $800.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

