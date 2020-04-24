FY2020 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Increased by B. Riley

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 119.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $955,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

