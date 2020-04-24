Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 5,364,800 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.52. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.