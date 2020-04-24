General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

